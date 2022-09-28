Updated:
Headphone Music artists Umusepela Chile and Jay Rox collaborate on ‘Black Jesus Part 2’
Photo Gallery Headphone Music artists Umusepela Chile and Jay Rox collaborate on 'Black Jesus...
Latest News
Headphone Music artists Umusepela Chile and Jay Rox collaborate on ‘Black Jesus Part 2’
Headphone Music artists Umusepela Chile and Jay Rox collavorated to deliver the sequel to their hit single 'Black Jesus'. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sZEgC3dsKns
More Articles In This Category
Movie review : Me Time
Sonny (Kevin Hart) is a stay-at-home parent who makes healthy smoothies, runs PTA meetings and curates school talent shows, but never makes time for...
Nkanda Yatu jets off to the Milan fashion week
Zambian Designer, Nkanda Yatu will make his first appearance on a European fashion runway with a new collection that aims to highlight Zambian culture...
T-Sean and Macky 2 collaborate on “Beta”
T-Sean released the video for his single “Beta” that features Macky 2. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hloFccg9KvI
Just Slim Releases 2nd single of the year, Ku Macha
Just Slim’s second single of the year is a collaborative effort with Mr. COG and Kreative Nativez who feature both as producers and artists....