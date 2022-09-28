The government has implored the newly recruited teachers to bring sanity to the education sector. Kasama District Commissioner Elizabeth Goma says teaching is a noble career which demands professionalism at every level.

Mrs. Goma was speaking on Tuesday during the induction workshop of the newly recruited and deployed teachers held at Kasama Girls Secondary School.

“ The induction process is important as it will ensure that the newly recruited teachers integrate well into the education system, “ she said.

“ This ( the induction ) will benefit the ministry of education as an employer by reducing absenteeism, increasing teacher commitment and job satisfaction, “ she said.

The District Commissioner reminded the newly recruited teachers to observe high professional etiquette and ethics expected of them in their daily conduct.

And Kasama District Education Board Secretary Andrew Chipili has also demanded utmost professionalism from the new teachers.

Mr. Chipili said the newly recruited teachers have been given a once in a lifetime opportunity which they should put to good use.

He reminded the newly recruited teachers that some of them struggled for over ten years in their communities before they were employed.

He has since advised the teachers to utilize the opportunity given to them by offering their services in the education sector.

Meanwhile, Zambia National Union of Teachers (ZNUT) provincial organizing Secretary Musonda Chitupi has advised the new teachers to join a teacher union of their choice.

Mr. Chitupi explained that belonging to a union is very important as the labor movement is proactive in protecting the rights and needs of the workers.