Zanaco will have an idea of just how much Nigerian legend Emmanuel Amunike is worth this Saturday when they host defending FAZ Super League champions Red Arrows at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

The former Tanzania and Nigeria U20 and U17 coach was appointed as Zanaco technical adviser to coach Kelvin Kaindu on Thursday on a long-term deal to help lift the seven-time Zambian champions’ fortunes.

Zanaco has carried over their poor form from last season, when they battled to finish sixth, to this term.

The Bankers have also lost their last two games and currently sit at number 12 on 6 points after five games played.

In addition, Zanaco head into their third home game battling to end their losing run at home this season where they have been beaten 2-1 by Nchanga Rangers and 1-0 by Forest Rangers.

Zanaco is also without a win over Arrows in their last four meetings in which they have collected three draws and a loss against the champions.

But Arrows have stated they intend to maintain the status quo.

“We are champions everyone that plays us will want to prove a point. We have prepared well for the game and hopefully, we walk out with the three points, “Arrows goalkeeper coach Kalililo Kakonje said who is standing in for Chisi Mbewe who is away on Zambia U20 duty preparing for next weeks 2022 COSAFA U20 Cup in Eswatini.

Arrows have every right to state intent.

They have just been eliminated from the CAF Champions League in the preliminary stage and need to show authority on the domestic front following that continental setback.

Arrows are current 8th and just four points behind leaders Prison Leopards on 7 points with a match in hand.

Meanwhile, the Lusaka Derby is threatening to eclipse Saturday’s other big derby up on the Copperbelt.

At Nchanga Stadium in Chingola, promoted Nchanga Rangers host old foes Nkana in a Copperbelt Derby.

Nkana is current in stuttering form at the top of the bottom four relegation zone following three straight defeats with 4 points from five games.

Nchanga is third on 10 points, one point behind leaders Prison Leopards.



FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 6

01/10/2022

Kabwe warriors-Lumwana Radiants

Napsa Stars-FC MUZA

Green Buffaloes-Prison Leopards

Zanaco-Red Arrows

Chambishi-Forest Rangers

13h00:Kansanshi Dynamos-Green Eagles

15h00:Nchanga Rangers-Nkana

02/10/2022

Buildcon-Nkwazi

Zesco United-Power Dynamos