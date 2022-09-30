9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, September 30, 2022
General News
Updated:

Care International installs solar powered boreholes in Mwense

By Chief Editor
A multi-million kwacha solar-powered borehole at Lwamfwe village in Mwense Town was installed by care international with financial support from the German government through UNICEF.

Lwamfwe primary school, Mukumbwa secondary school and the surrounding community are now accessing safe drinking water from the facility.

Soon the system will be extended to the health post.

Speaking during an inspection tour of the facility on Friday, Mwense District Commissioner Happystone Mwape said the provision of safe and clean drinking water is part of the government’s agenda.

“ Supply of clean and safe drinking water will help reduce the outbreak of waterborne diseases in the community, “ said Mr Mwape.

The District Commissioner also thanked Care international for not only this Borehole but other similar facilities that have been repaired and installed

And District Education Board secretary Sabeta Mwansa thanked Care International for extending its water project to the two schools saying the water challenges are now a thing of the past.

“ The provision of water will improve sanitation and hygiene in the two schools as pupils will readily access the commodity
and keep their toilets clean, “ she said.

She further pointed out that the girl child will also be motivated to attend classes knowing that water will be readily available when needed during lessons.

Meanwhile, District Health Director Mackford Chipili said the provision of clean and safe drinking water has helped to reduce
waterborne diseases in the surrounding communities.

