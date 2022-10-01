9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, October 1, 2022
Feature Politics
Updated:

Chilufya Tayali charged and arrested for assaulting a Police Officer

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Economic and Equity Party (EEP) leader Chilufya Tayali has been charged and arrested for hitting a female police officer who was on duty on the face with a kettle at Chilenje police station while in custody.

Zambia Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the incident happened today in the hours of 08:00hours in the morning.

“Brief facts of the matter are that the wife to the suspect brought food and she was requested by the female police officer on duty to taste it as a procedure when someone brings food for suspects in custody. Then the Suspect got annoyed and said you think my wife can poison me? From there he got the food and threw it on the floor and later on got a kettle and hit the female officer on the face. She sustained a swollen and painful face,” he said.

Mr Hamoonga has warned the general public that an assault on an individual police officer on duty is an assault on the entire Police Service.

“Such unlawful acts against any Police officer on duty shall not be tolerated as persons committing such unlawful acts shall be made to face the full wrath of the law as by law established,” he said.

