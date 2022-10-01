Government has advised newly recruited teachers against a laissez-faire attitude towards work and substandard work.

Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary Technical Services Joel Kamoko warns that government will no longer entertain inept attitude towards work advising teachers to promptly report and knock off at official time.

Mr. Kamoko says that it will be no business as usual in the new dawn government which will require maximum input and commitment to duty from not only the newly recruited teachers but the entire civil service personnel.

The Permanent Secretary said this in Solwezi on Friday in a speech read on his behalf by North-western Province Permanent Secretary, Grandson Katambi during the seventh graduation ceremony for University of Zambia in association with Solwezi College of Education.

“Guest of honor I would also like you to know that it is no longer business as usual where workers do things as they please and do not care and this is common in our schools, they only report at nine o’clock and thereafter you don’t know where they go . They melt.

“This government means business in all areas therefore, there is no room for lazy civil servants in this government,” he said.

He said the new dawn government requires hard working teachers and committed civil service.

” You should begin to conduct meaningful research which will form decisions at college level and indeed beyond, focus on research which will give information about some of the challenges you are facing,” Mr Kamoko said.

Officiating at the event University of Zambia acting Vice Chancellor, Professor Anne Sikwibele said teachers are agents of change who shape and mold learners into responsible citizens.

“We entrust teachers with the responsibility of inculcating good morals in learners so that the learners become good citizens of the nation” Prof. Sikwibele said.

Stressing that it is not about the numbers of teachers being employed to feel positions in schools in the country but quality, Prof. Sikwibele commended Solwezi college of education for striving to produce quality teachers that will benefit the nation.

And Examination Council of Zambia Director, Micheal Chilala, said the country has been grappling with high illiteracy levels for a long time which is unacceptable for learners who are going to school but are unable to read in English and worse still local languages.

In a speech read on his behalf by Council Secretary, Teza Musakanya, Mr. Chilala urged the graduates to go and serve selflessly

Meanwhile Solwezi College of Education Principal, Andrew Mutobo said the 181 teachers who have graduated in early childhood education, primary and secondary diploma, respectively, are of high quality and ready to serve society.

Dr. Mutobo urged the graduates to be good ambassadors of the institution through positive contributions to society.