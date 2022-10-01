Saturday was littered with draws shifting attention to Sunday’s big one between Zesco United vs Power Dynamos game in Ndola.

At Nchanga Stadium in Chingola, Nkana were denied their first league win after three successive defeats when they drew 1-1 with Nchanga Rangers.

Alex Ngonga put Nkana ahead in the 67th minute but a stoppage-time equalizer by Ronald Chibwe seven minutes deep into stoppage time saw the two sides share the spoils.

In Saturday’s match of the day at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka, Zanaco came from behind to earn a 1-1 home draw against defending FAZ Super League champions Red Arrows.

Chipolopolo midfielder Saddam Phiri put Arrows ahead in the 10th minute from the penalty spot.

It took a stoppage-time equalizer from Abraham Siankombo to earn Zanaco the one point.

That match also marked Emmanuel Amunike’s debut as Zanaco technical advisor following his appointment last Thursday.

However, Prison Leopards stay top of the log after they squandered a two-nil lead to end 2-2 at home against Green Buffaloes.

David Obashi and Lubinda Mundia put Prison head in the 1st and 43rd minutes respectively.

But John Kosamu scored in the 81st minute and George Ngoma in stoppage time fired back to keep Prison at the top.

Saturday was a day of stoppage time drama.

Prison lead with 12 points, Nchanga is second with 11 point while Buffaloes are third with 10 points.

Power Dynamos who have 10 points can go top if they can beat Zesco United away on Sunday in Ndola.

Zesco has 8 points heading into the big Copperbelt derby at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 6

01/10/2022

Kabwe warriors 0-Lumwana Radiants 0

Napsa Stars 3-FC MUZA 0

Green Buffaloes 2-Prison Leopards 2

Zanaco 1-Red Arrows 1

Chambishi 0-Forest Rangers 0

Kansanshi Dynamos 2-Green Eagles 0

Nchanga Rangers 1-Nkana 1

02/10/2022

Buildcon-Nkwazi

Zesco United-Power Dynamos