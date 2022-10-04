Striker Patson Daka marked his return to action after an illness with a goal while Shepolopolo Zambia’s friendly against Holland is off.



=PATSON SCORES

Patson returned to action on Monday after recovering from an illness suffered while on international duty last week that saw him pull out Chipolopolo friendlies against Mali in Bamako.

The Chipolopolo striker came on in the 62nd minute for his English club Leicester City on Monday night in their 4-0 home win over promoted Nottingham Forest.

Patson, who replaced Jamie Vardy, scored Leicester’s final goal in the 73rd minute.

It was Patson’s second EPL goal of the season.



=DUTCH WOMEN FRIENDLY CANCELLED

Shepolopolo Zambia’s friendly against Holland is off due to visa problems.

Zambia was due to face The Dutch in a women’s international friendly on October 6 in Breda.

Bruce Mwape’s team has been in camp in Lusaka for the last week preparing for the trip.

FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala said the friendly is off after Football House struggled to secure the teams’ visa through the Dutch embassy in Nairobi, Kenya.

Kashala disclosed that Zambia will now focus on November for a three-nation tournament away in Asia against Japan and The Philippines.



WEEKEND SCORECARD

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 6

01/10/2022

Kabwe Warriors 0-Lumwana Radiants 0

Napsa Stars 3 (Jimmy Mukeya 47′, Musonda Kapembwa 60′, Austin Banda 89′)-FC MUZA 0

Green Buffaloes 2(John Kosamu 85′, George Ngoma 90′)-Prison Leopards 2(David Obashi 1′, Lubinda Mundia 43′)

Zanaco 1(Abraham Siankombo 90′)-Red Arrows 1(Saddam Phiri 10’pen)

Chambishi 0-Forest Rangers 0

Kansanshi Dynamos 2(Marvin Jere 18′, Gerald Chisha 39′)-Green Eagles 0

Nchanga Rangers 1(Ronald Chibwe 90′)-Nkana 1(Alex Ngonga 68’pen)

02/10/2022

Buildcon 0-Nkwazi 4(Justin Shonga 5’pen 27′, Elias Kazangarare 87′, Christopher Zulu 90′)

Zesco United 0-Power Dynamos 0

2022/2023 FAZ NATIONAL DIVISION ONE

WEEK 6

01/10/2022

Kafue Celtic 4-2 Livingstone Pirates

(Bruno Bettoni 27′, Maxwell Mulutula 31′

, Norris Kalamba 43′, 50’ /Gift Kayombo 45′, Fred Kumwenda 70’)

Konkola Blades 1-0 Mpulungu Harbour

(Raphael Silwimba 20’)

Young Green Buffaloes 1-1 Kafue Eagles

(Aubrey Chella 39’/ Ben Chongo 45’)

usaka Dynamos 1-1 Aguila Stars

(John Phiri 67’/Keke Sipuka 61’)

02/10/2022

Mutondo Stars 0-0 Mufulira Wanderers

BART 0-0 Trident

Jumulo 0-2 Indeni

(Graven Chitalu 57’ 72’)

City of Lusaka 1-0 ZESCO Malaiti

(Clement Shimonde 11’)



=FAZ SUPER LEAGUE TOP SCORERS

02/10/2022

Lubinda Mundia(Prison Leopards):4

Saddam Yusuf(Red Arrows):3

Abraham Siankombo (Zanaco):3

Alex Ngonga (Nkana):3

Andrew Phiri (FC MUZA):3

John Kosamu (Green Buffaloes):2

Jimmy Mukeya (Napsa Stars):2

Austin Banda (Napsa Stars):2

George Ngoma (Green Buffaloes):2

Gerald Chisha (Kansanshi Dynamos):2

Justin Shonga (Nkwazi):2

Moyela Libanda(Forest):2

Hosea Silwimba (Green Eagles):2

Amity Shamende(Green Eagles):2

Benjamin Mukanda (Lumwana):2

Logic Chingandu (Nchanga Rangers):2

Kennedy Musonda (Power Dynamos):2

Musonda Kapembwa (Napsa):1

David Obashi (Prison Leopards):1

Marvin Jere (Kansanshi):1

Elias kazangarare (Nkwazi):1

Christopher Zulu (Nkwazi):1

Ronald Chibwe (Nchanga Rangers):1

Tesor Mbangi(Nkana):1

Faustin Bakodila (Power Dynamos):1

Andy Boyeli (Chambishi):1

Ocean Mushure (Kabwe Warriors):1

Chabala Kasanda (Chambishi):1

Wezzy Kumwenda (Nkwazi):1

Francis Zulu (Prison Leopards):1

Timonthy Sakala (Buildcon):1

Enock Sakala Jr(zesco United):1

Collins Sikombe (Zesco United):1

Andrew Kwiliko (Lumwana Radiants)1

Thomas Banda (Nchanga):1

Joseph Phiri (Red Arrows):1

James Chamanga (Red Arrows):1

Kizito Keziron (Zesco):1

Placide Weta (Buildcon):1

Diamond Chikwekwe (Nkana):1

Ackim Mumba (Zanaco):1

Sydney Kasanda (FC MUZA):1

Kondwani Mhango (FC MUZA):1

Rickson Ngambi(FC MUZA):1

Innocent Kashita (Chambishi):1

Kelvin Chomba (Chambishi):1

Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors):1

Davis Bwalya (Buildcon):1

Tshite Mweshi (Zanaco):1

Jack Chirwa (Green Buffaloes):1

Chitoshi Chinga (Forest Rangers):1

Pedro Miguel (Nchanga Rangers):1

Landu Meite (Prison Leopards):1

Kilo Mwepu (Power Dynamos):1

Patrick Gondwe (Nkana):1

Golden Mashata (Green Buffaloes):1

Abraham Kanyanga (Lumwana):1

Kapambwe Musonda (Lumwana):1

Damiano Kola (Prison Leopards):1

Alfred Leku (Zesco United):1

Jacob Kaunda (Power Dynamos):1

OWN GOALS

David Adoko (Napsa):1

