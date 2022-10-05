9.5 C
General News
Updated:

Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, Ex- Health PS and three Honeybee Directors arrested for corruption involving over US $17.9million

By Chief Editor
5
The Anti- Corruption Commission has arrested former Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, together with Former Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Caroline Kakulubelwa Mulalelo -and three Honeybee Directors for corruption involving US$17,958,150.00.

Dr Chitalu Chilufya, aged 50, of house no. 43010- Lilayi, Ms Mulalelo aged 47, of Plot no. 337 Meanwood- Ibexhill, Zakir Hussein Motala aged 42, of Ambassador Apartments- Makishi road, Imran Lunat, aged 40, of Plot no. 420 Obote road and Abdurrauf Motala aged 41, of Plot no. 107 Umodzi Highway, Chipata have been jointly charged with one count of Conspiracy to Defraud the State, contrary to Section 313 of the Penal Code, Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Details are that on dates unknown but between 1st January 2019 and 31st January 2021, Dr. Chilufya, jointly and whilst acting together with Ms. Mulalelo, Abdurrauf Motala, Zakir Motala, Imran Lunat and other persons unknown did conspire to defraud the Government of the Republic of Zambia, in the manner in which Honeybee Pharmacy, participated in the tender to supply and deliver 50,000 Health Centre Kits and was consequently awarded a contract for supply and delivery of 22, 500 Health Centre Kits valued at US$17,958,150.00.

Dr. Chilufya and his co-accused have been released on Bond and are scheduled to appear before court soon.

5 COMMENTS

  3. This case will go nowhere because of lack of witnesses. It was better to make the honeybee directors as state witness so that they can reveal how they paid chilufya and the PS and how and where exactly money changed hands.

  4. I would have celebrated if it was a competent secruity wing following up on this case especially this charge “tender to supply and deliver” ..I hope they have updated themselves Pharmastical procurement guidelines especially if these guys were classifying everything as emerency. Another thing is that the sly Dr Chilufya knew beforehand that this issue would resurface whatever the outcome of the elections given that he had enemies in PF so he has covered himself.

  5. vimangeni!!!! these were almost like angels, untouchable and heavily influential using state resources even aspiring to be zambian president. Nonsense

