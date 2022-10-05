Zambia’s trendy Lifestyle PR Agency, PR Girl Media hosted the Beerville-Oktoberfest on Saturday, 1 October 2022 at the Chita Lodge Gardens in Lusaka for the 6th consecutive year since 2017. The event was supported by Castle Lite under Zambian Breweries and Fruiticana, Vatra, Brothers of Big Tree Beverages Ltd among other brands. PR Girl Media has confirmed that the 2022 edition of the event was a success with over 3,000 people in attendance to experience the event that is presented as a beer garden.

When the Beerville -Oktoberfest was introduced in 2017, it was a solution for festival enthusiasts who prefer events that are conveniently located within Lusaka’s CBD and ever since, Chita Lodge Gardens has proven to be a personal favourite to many event goers in Lusaka. “Beerville feels like a backyard braii with a thousand people, the event has grown into a much-loved brand by Zambians and we are proud to have built an enjoyable environment where people feel comfortable to spend their time”, said Monde and Chishimba Nyambe, Managing Partners of PR Girl Media.

The Beerville-Okotberfest exclusively features DJs as the main entertainment with a single music performance by a leading Zambian artist. At the Beerville 2022; DJs Twizie, Superstar DJ Hussein, Luks, DJ My Boyfriend and many more DJs gave excellent performances to an ecstatic audience who were hosted by yet another superstar and musician, Roberto.

The Beerville 2022 was also a showcase of multiple pop up stalls serving unique food and drinks in the one-day event that is a celebration of the German tradition of Oktoberfest. The event is centred on an “Eat-Drink-Party” concept where Lusaka’s well-known restaurants and pubs create miniature versions of their venues within the beer garden. “Our sincerest thanks to our vendor partners who dedicated their time and effort into making this event a huge success. We value their great service and appreciate that all our event attendants were beautifully catered for, swiftly and with ease”, stated Chishimba and Monde Nyambe of PR Girl Media.

The Beerville-Oktoberfest seems to get better ever year and is certainly an event to look out for on the PR Girl Media calendar of events in 2023. Further details of the event can be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #Beerville2022.