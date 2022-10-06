9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, October 6, 2022
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Government to construct teachers houses in Limulunga using CDF

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Rural News Government to construct teachers houses in Limulunga using CDF
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The government says it will use part of the Constituency Development Fund to construct teachers houses.

Acting Limulunga District Commissioner, Sibeso Silumesii says government will build staff houses gradually with support from other partners to offer good conditions of service.

“It is a reality that our newly recruited teachers are in schools where their services are needed, however, this has come with its own challenges like lack of staff accommodation and classroom space but government is equal to the task to construct houses,” she said.

Mrs. Silumesii who is District Education Board Secretary (DEBS) also urged teachers to work hard to attain the much needed quality education as outlined in the Eighth National Development Plan.

She said this during the commemoration of World teachers’ day held at Limulunga day secondary school.

Meanwhile, Basic Education Teachers Union of Zambia (BETUZ) has commended government for recruiting over 30 thousand teachers noting it was timely due to the increase of pupils through free education.

BETUZ District Chairperson, Sydney Mooto has said calls to reform the curriculum are valid and should be expedited stating that a curriculum should be aligned with the development agenda of the country.

“There can be no meaningful transformation in education if teachers are left behind and not put at the center of the process,” he noted

And Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) Induna Liomba urged the newly recruited teachers to be strong, stating that people are expecting that learner performance will improve with their presence.

And pupils have honored teachers for their steadfast commitment to nurture learners stating that teachers are the best hence should be highly ranked.

Namakandu Mubita, a pupil at Limulunga day Secondary School said all professions emanate from the teaching profession thus government.

“All institutions are coming from the hands of teachers thus I want to encourage the government to increase their salaries and for the teachers to continue serving consistently.

The colourful commemoration started with a march past today, teachers are honored for their role in education since 1994 however, the commemoration came to a halt for the past two years due to the -covid 19 pandemic.

Previous articlePresident Hichilema praises teachers for dedication to duty

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Government to construct teachers houses in Limulunga using CDF

The government says it will use part of the Constituency Development Fund to construct teachers houses. Acting Limulunga District...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

BRE calls for venturing in agriculture and livestock

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
The Barotseland Royal Establishment ( BRE ) has advised people in the region to venture into farming and livestock keeping. Induna Ingangwana says people in...
Read more

Newly recruited teachers urged to bring sanity in the education sector

Rural News Chief Editor - 4
The government has implored the newly recruited teachers to bring sanity to the education sector. Kasama District Commissioner Elizabeth Goma says teaching is...
Read more

Government urged to include Mporokoso-Kaputa road in the 2023 national budget.

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
Some motorists in Nsama district have asked the government to consider including the Mporokoso-Kaputa road in the 2023 national budget. One of the motorists,...
Read more

Free education brings along teething problems – Mbangweta

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
Western Province Minister Kapelwa Mbangweta says Government’s free education policy , just like any new programme, comes with teething problems that...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.