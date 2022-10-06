The government says it will use part of the Constituency Development Fund to construct teachers houses.

Acting Limulunga District Commissioner, Sibeso Silumesii says government will build staff houses gradually with support from other partners to offer good conditions of service.

“It is a reality that our newly recruited teachers are in schools where their services are needed, however, this has come with its own challenges like lack of staff accommodation and classroom space but government is equal to the task to construct houses,” she said.

Mrs. Silumesii who is District Education Board Secretary (DEBS) also urged teachers to work hard to attain the much needed quality education as outlined in the Eighth National Development Plan.

She said this during the commemoration of World teachers’ day held at Limulunga day secondary school.

Meanwhile, Basic Education Teachers Union of Zambia (BETUZ) has commended government for recruiting over 30 thousand teachers noting it was timely due to the increase of pupils through free education.

BETUZ District Chairperson, Sydney Mooto has said calls to reform the curriculum are valid and should be expedited stating that a curriculum should be aligned with the development agenda of the country.

“There can be no meaningful transformation in education if teachers are left behind and not put at the center of the process,” he noted

And Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) Induna Liomba urged the newly recruited teachers to be strong, stating that people are expecting that learner performance will improve with their presence.

And pupils have honored teachers for their steadfast commitment to nurture learners stating that teachers are the best hence should be highly ranked.

Namakandu Mubita, a pupil at Limulunga day Secondary School said all professions emanate from the teaching profession thus government.

“All institutions are coming from the hands of teachers thus I want to encourage the government to increase their salaries and for the teachers to continue serving consistently.

The colourful commemoration started with a march past today, teachers are honored for their role in education since 1994 however, the commemoration came to a halt for the past two years due to the -covid 19 pandemic.