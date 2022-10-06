9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, October 6, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

KBF arrested for money laundering

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Headlines KBF arrested for money laundering
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested Zambia Must Prosper President Kelvin Bwalya Fube for money laundering.

DEC Spokesperson Mathias Kamanga says failure to report a suspicious transaction is contrary to the Financial Intelligence Centre and Money Laundering Acts.

Mr. Kamanga says KBF has been arrested together with Lusaka Businessman and Music Promoter Bwalya Kalandanya, Beauty Chama, Ibrahim Mitha and Hassan Hanif Mitha for being in possession of goods reasonably believed to be proceeds of crime and money laundering.

He says Mr. Kalandanya had changed title of his seven fully furnished apartments in Lusaka’s Jesmondine area worth K6.1 million to Beauty Chama without her knowledge.

Mr. Kamanga added that KBF then sold the flats to Ibrahim Mitha and Hassan Hanif Mitha on behalf of Beauty Chama without her ever knowing that she owned them.

He says the buyers claim they bought the flats through KBF.

Mr. Kamanga says all suspects have since been released on police bond and will appear in court soon.

And KBF confirmed his arrest in a statement last evening.

“Fellow Country Men and Women, This is to confirm that DEC arrested me this morning and later released me on bond today. We will soon issue a comprehensive statement on the matter. I hope they know what they are doing,” he wrote.

Previous articleMMD’s Tobias Maliti says the Party’s extra ordinary national convention to go ahead with or without Nevers Mumba

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

KBF arrested for money laundering

The Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested Zambia Must Prosper President Kelvin Bwalya Fube for money laundering. DEC Spokesperson Mathias ...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

MMD’s Tobias Maliti says the Party’s extra ordinary national convention to go ahead with or without Nevers Mumba

Headlines Chief Editor - 1
Opposition Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) National Chairman Tobias Maliti has said party members countrywide have resolved that an extra ordinary national convention will...
Read more

Mwiimbu urges public to desist from making unfortunate comments on the 13 abducted girls

Headlines Chief Editor - 7
Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu has urged members of the public to desist from making comments pertaining to the acts...
Read more

ACC arrests Faith Musonda again

Headlines Chief Editor - 15
The Anti- Corruption Commission has arrested Margaret Chisela Musonda alias Faith Musonda for possession of property worth over K17 million suspected of being proceeds...
Read more

Zambia commences Least Developed Country graduation process

Headlines Chief Editor - 2
Government will prioritise economic and environmental development agenda in order to meet the third criteria for a possible graduation from Least Developed Country category...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.