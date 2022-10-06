9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, October 6, 2022
Sports
Zambia Start 2022 COSAFA U20 Cup Campaign

Zambia U20 coach Chisi Mbewe is determined to make a flying start to their 2022 COSAFA Cup campaign that begins on Friday

Young Chipolopolo will kick off their Group A campaign against Mauritius at the COSAFA U20 Cup that Eswatini is hosting from October 7-16.

Botswana and hosts Eswatini complete Group A.

Zambia is chasing their first U20 regional title since 2019 and an unprecedented 12th COSAFA U20 Cup crown.

Critically, the winner and runners-up of this even-year COSAFA U20 Cup qualify to the Egypt 2023 U20 AFCON.

This is also the first COSAFA U20 Cup since 2020 where Zambia finished fourth at Nelson Mandela Bay in South Africa.

“We know the reason we are here, it is not going to be an easy tournament each and every team is preparing to do well in tomorrow’s game we need to maximise the points,” Chisi said.

“It is always difficult to play the first  game, the first game is very important so for us we just need to go into the game not underatting our opponents.”

Zambia will face Eswatini in their penultimate Group A match on October 9.

