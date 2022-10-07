The Anti- Corruption Commission has arrested former Minister of Home Affairs Steven Kampyongo and his wife Wanziya Chirwa for possession of property worth over K29 million suspected of being proceeds of crime.

Steven Kampyongo, 50, of House No. 31 Kudu Road. Kabulonga in Lusaka and his wife Wanziya Chirwa, 42, a Civil Servant working as a Chief Planner at the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts, have been arrested and charged for possession of properties valued at K29,552,513.00 suspected to be proceeds of crime contrary to section 71 (i) of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010.

Details in the charges against Kampyongo are that between 1st January 2012 and 30th September 2021, Kampyongo did possess the following properties: property number Lus/38467 located off Twin Palm Road in Lusaka valued at K1, 600,000.00; and, property number Lus/24406 located off Lilayi Road Libala South valued at K860,000.00; property number F/135/4301 and property number F/137/4301 both located in Eureka Park comprising of incomplete double storey house valued at K11,100,000.00; property number KAF/Ln 59832/8 and KAF/59832/9 in Chifwema area valued at K1,600,000.00.

Details in the charges against Wanziya are that between 1st January 2012 and 30th September 2021, Wanziya possessed the following properties: property number F/135/4301 and property number F/179/4301 located in Eureka Park off Kafue Road valued at K11,100,000.00; property number F/33/a/F/2470 and property number F/33/a/F/2471 located in Meanwood Ndeke Lusaka valued at K2,100,000.00; property number F/609/E/77/A48 and property number F/609/E/77/A485 located in Foxdale Lusaka valued at K5,200,000,00; property number L/2131/m/a/2/cl/11 valued at K1,200,000.00 located in Ibex Hill Lusaka; and property number L/2131/M/A/2/CL/10 valued at K1,200,000.00 located in Ibex Hill Lusaka; property number L/30168/m and property number L/30167/M located in Mikango Lusaka valued at K2,110,000.00.

Wanziya also did possess 1,382,513.84 and K1,200,000.00 in two separate bank accounts held Indo Zambia Bank.

The value of the above properties in possession of Wanziya exceed the verified sources of income.

Kampyongo and Wanziya have been released on bond and will appear in court soon.