Pic Credit:Napsa Stars Media

Chipolopolo midfielder Augustine Mulenga is back in the FAZ Super League after signing a short-term deal with Napsa Stars.

Mulenga returns to Zambia after four years in South Africa where he played for Orlando Pirates and Amazulu.

The midfielder has been a free agent since leaving Amazulu in July.

Mulenga has recently been linked with a return to Zanaco where he has been training since his return to Zambia.

“NAPSA Stars Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of midfielder August Mulenga on a short-term deal that will see him at the Club until mid-season,” Napsa said in a statement.

“Mulenga, an exciting winger who is able to play multiple positions in attack has joined the Pensioners as a free agent to add to Coach Perry Mutapa’s attacking options.”

Meanwhile, Mulenga will have to wait until next weekend to make his competitive debut with Napsa when they visit Kansanshi Dynamos.

Napsa has the weekend off because guests Zesco United are away on CAF Confederation Cup duty in South Africa against Royal AM.