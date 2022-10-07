9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, October 7, 2022
Umusepela Chile and Trina South release "Dear Memo" music video

Umusepela Chile
 

Umusepela Chile released the video for his song “Dear Memo” which features Trina South. Video directed by Jay Rox and OG Beejay.

