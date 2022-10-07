Zambia Under 20 national team on Friday made a flying start to their 2022 COSAFA U20 Cup campaign in Eswatini.

Chisi Mbewe’s boys beat Mauritius 3-0 in their opening Group A match.

Zesco United winger Chipyoka Songa converted a penalty 21st minute penalty to give Zambia a one-nil halftime lead.

But it took until late in the game for Zambia to cement the 3 points through FC MUZA striker Rickson Ngambi who scored a brace in the 81st and 90th minutes.

Zambia top Group A tied on 3 points with Eswatini whom they meet in their penultimate game on October 9.

Eswatini beat Botswana 2-1 in the late kickoff on Friday.