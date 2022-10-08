Copperbelt-based UPND member and business executive Mellbin Simangolwa has advised President Hakainde Hichilema not to allow the Patriotic Front (PF) to stand in his vision of making Zambia a more prosperous nation.

Mr. Simangolwa said the PF have a hidden agenda to discredit and distract President Hichilema and his New Dawn Government from it’s vision.

He said President Hichilema must remain focused on national development because the PF is dead regardless of it’s propaganda against the UPND regime.

Mr. Simangolwa said under the leadership of President Hichilema, Zambia has seen positive development such as the appreciation of the kwacha, good leadership and job creation.

“Just like the devil after defeat, PF is moving like roaring lion in it’s deception and propaganda. President Hakainde Hichilema must remain focused on national development because love it or hate PF dead.From the time United Party for National Development (UPND) formed government under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, we have seen positive development in our country. Our currency, the kwacha has become world’s best performing currency and moved from 10th to 4th strongest currency in Africa. This is not magic but evidence of good leadership.After years of financial mismanagement and over borrowing by the previous regime, President Hakainde Hichilema and his team have managed to restructure the debt and this has allowed more money to go towards social spending. As result of this, we have seen the introduction of free education, massive employments, payment of redundant TAZARA and Indeni workers, Payment of retirees, increased beneficiaries of social cash transfer and reintroduction of students meal allowances among many other things,”Mr. Simangolwa said.

He said many Zambians are appreciating the efforts of President Hichilema and his New Dawn government.

“Reintroduction of meal allowances for our students in public institutions mean parents and guardians can now save a lot money and at the same time we are saving our female students from being exploited in exchange for food. This is what a good leader does not buying a private jet when there’s no money for education.These positive achievements are being appreciated by majority of our citizens and the defeated enemy is not happy. These achievements in just year has exposed that the 10years of Patriotic Front (PF) reign was wasted time for the country. Instead of apologizing and appreciating President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND, the PF has embarked on well calculated propaganda aimed at discrediting the good works of government. A scheme which will end in shame,” he said.

Mr. Simangolwa charged people should not expect anything good to come from the Patriotic Front just like nothing came out of their 10 year rule.

“Shamelessly, PF is spreading a list of people who have been summoned by the Anti-Corruption Commission. This is the same people that arrested Hakainde Hichilema more than 17 times before we can add other people like Obvious Mwaliteta who spent long time in prison not this summoning where people are released on bond before the interrogations even starts. The PF has also failed to mention that as much as many people have been summoned, we have not lost any life like the case of Nsama and Joseph Kaunda.In any case we don’t expect anything good to come from the Patriotic Front just like nothing came out of the their 10 years in power. This is the reason why we are advising our President Hakainde Hichilema to concentrate on delivering development and ignore distractions from a dead snake,” he said.

Mr. Simangolwa stated Zambians should continue supporting President Hichilema saying better days are coming.

“The people of Zambia and the global community is appreciating the good leadership of President Hichilema. The bitterness, Jealous and the pain of losing power is evident even in the forming foundations that they never thought when they had power.Let all we meaning Zambians let us continue supporting President Hakainde Hichilema. We have better days ahead. God bless you all,”Mr. Simangolwa added.

But Leadership Movement(LM) President Richard Silumbe says it is sad that the UPND administration has continued to pursue what he termed as colonial policies.

Dr Silumbe refused to recognise the UPND administration as a capitalist Government because it has continued to follow colonial policies.

“This is why as Leadership Movement, we are saying that the ‘New Dawn’ Administration has continued to pursue policies of colonialism and not policies of capitalism. They call themselves capitalist but we do not believe that they are capitalists. They are colonised…they are behaving like a colonised Government,” he said.

Dr Silumbe said a capitalist Government ensures that it engages in production to raise funds for the people.

” What we are seeing in the ‘New Dawn’ Government, whilst we have all these natural resources, they are going for loans and if you look at their budget, most of it is funded from external resources,” the opposition leader regretted.

He added: “They are getting loans from the International Monetary Fund(IMF) and the World Bank and using semantics to cover up for these loans…soft loans or hard loans but it comes to one thing, they are loans. When that loan is used for consumption purposes as it is in this budget, where will the money come from to settle the debt?”

Dr Silumbe insists that Zambians are not benefiting from the natural resources the country is endowed with.

“Every minute that passes, one track leaves the country loaded with copper yet the money paid for that copper is in externalised accounts. What comes into the country is money only meant to pay workers. We are not getting anything…the idea of continuing to give these foreign investors tax holidays is detrimental to the development of our country and detrimental to the development of the future generation. Remember, this copper is a wasting asset… It continues going out of the country but we are not getting anything in return,” he said.