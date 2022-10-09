9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, October 9, 2022
General News
Immigration apprehend two for suspected human trafficking

By Chief Editor
The Department of Immigration has apprehended two Zambian government drivers for suspected human smuggling.

The department’s public relations officer Namati said Nshinka said immigration officers intercepted the two divers at Kateshi Toll Gate in Kasama in route to Lusaka, in a maroon Mitsubishi Pajero Government Vehicle carrying nine undocumented Burundians.

Mr Nshinka said the duo were caught in the early hours of Friday, October 7 2022, following a tip-off from members of the public.

He disclosed that the two suspects the Burundians are currently detained at Milima Correctional Facility pending prosecution, while the Vehicle has been impounded and parked at Kasama Regional Immigration Office.

“The Kasama Regional Immigration Office has apprehended two (2) Zambian Government drivers aged 44 and 46 of Lusaka West and Mtendere, respectively, for suspected human smuggling,” he said.

In a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today, Mr Nshinka also revealed that the Lusaka Regional Immigration Office has detained eight Ethiopians for illegal entry.

“The eight were among the 10 Ethiopians handed over to Immigration by the Police after they were intercepted at the Palabana Police Checkpoint aboard a Lusaka-bound Toyota Runx Registration Number ALV 4756 on October 6, 2022. The two other Ethiopians could not be taken into custody due to ill health. Meanwhile, the Driver of the Runx managed to escape,” he explained.

He urged members of the public to take the arrest of the two government drivers as a timely warning to all drivers who are in the habit of assisting illegal immigrants adding that that no one is above the law and that anyone found wanting will be prosecuted.

He advised motor vehicle owners and those in charge of Government transport in various Government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to warn drivers to desist from using the vehicles to commit offences.

Similarly, Mr Nshinka stated that the department, apprehended 91 persons for various immigration offences, secured 72 convictions, and refused 16 foreign nationals entry into Zambia for failing to meet various entry requirements between October 3 and 6, 2022

Meanwhile, Mr Nshinka the Department of Immigration in Lusaka, removed 34 Ethiopians from the country on October 7, 2022 following the ongoing exercise aimed at reducing the number of Ethiopians detained at various Correctional Facilities across the country.

“This brings the total number of Ethiopians removed since the start of the removal exercise on September 8, 2022 to 30, he said.

He added that the 34 Ethiopians were removed via Kenneth Kaunda International Airport after being arrested for illegal entry and unlawful stay.

