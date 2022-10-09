President Hakainde Hichilema has arrived in Monze district, in Southern province to attend the Samu lya moomba National Heritage ceremony in Bweengwa area in Chief Choongo’s chiefdom.

The President, arrived in Monze at 09:30 hours this morning, at the Samu Lya Moomba National Heritage grounds, aboard the presidential chopper.

The Head of State was received by Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa, Bweengwa Member of Parliament Michelo Kasauta, Minister of Defence Ambrose Lufuma, Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo, Minister of Tourism Rodney Sikumba and Minister of Home Affairs Jack Mwiimbu.

Others were United Party for National Development UPND Provincial Chairperson Billiard Makwembo, Southern Province Permanent Secretary Dr. Namani Monze and other senior government and party officials.

Upon arrival the President proceeded to pay a courtesy call on Chief Choongo, before heading to tour the Exhibition mounted by Choma Museum and crafts centre as well as the National Heritage Conservation Commissioner.

President Hichilema is later this afternoon expected to officiate at the 2022 Samu Lya Moomba National Heritage ceremony.

The Samu Lya Moomba National Heritage celebration is an annual National event celebrated by not only the Tonga People of Bweengwa but Nation at large owing to its role played between the years 1951 to 1962.

It was chosen by as an ideal place for Political meetings for African National Congress (ANC) to strategize on how to liberate the country from the colonial masters.

The Samu Lya Moomba denoting ” the tree of the Southern ground hornbill bird” was also a place where donations from across the country where brought to allow the leaders travel to Lancaster house in England for the negotiations of the Zambia’s independence.

800 Great British Pound is said to have been contributed by the people of Southern Province while the 200 pounds came from elsewhere, this was to make the total budget of 1000 pounds.

The President is expected to return to Lusaka after concluding his official programme in the district.