Zambia Beat Eswatini to Move Closer to 2022 COSAFA U20 Semifinals

Zambia are a point away from their 2022 COSAFA U20 Cup semifinals after beating hosts Eswatini in their penultimate Group A match on Sunday.

Chisi Mbewe’s side beat Eswatini 2-0 to stay top of Group A after two matches played.

Green Eagles winger Emmanuel Mukosha who made his first start at the tournament on Sunday put Zambia ahead in the 38th minute.

Defender Lombe Mutale sealed the win the 67th minute.

Zambia lead Group A on 6 points, while Eswatini and Botswana are tied on 3 points.

Young Chipolopolo needs a draw against Botswana on Tuesday to advance to the semifinals.

