Sports
Zesco United Draw Against Royal AM

Zesco United on Sunday commenced their 2022/2023 CAF Confederation campaign with a draw away in Durban, South Africa against Royal AM.

The match finished 0-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium leaving the two sides with all to play for this coming weekend in Ndola.

Zesco coach Mumamba Numba lamented the result but is staying positive about prospects in the final leg.

“We are very disappointed that despite creating chances we couldn’t convert them,” Numba said.

“This a game we dominated in the first half and we controlled but in the second half, when we made some changes and our opponents took control of the game and they equally created their chances the good thing for us is we didn’t concede.

“I think it would have been better for us if we had gotten a win from here.”

Zesco will host Royal AM on October 15 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The Ndola side is Zambia’s only representative remaining in continental action after Red Arrows were eliminated from the 2022/2023 CAF Champions League in September.

