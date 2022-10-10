9.5 C
Monday, October 10, 2022
3 die in ambulance, motorcycle collision

Three people have died while eight others are admitted to the Kasama General Hospital after they were involved in a road traffic accident in Kasama district.

Kasama District Commissioner, Elizabeth Goma, who confirmed the accident to ZANIS, said the mishap, involving an ambulance and a motorbike, happened yesterday around 19:30 in Kasama village.

She explained that the ambulance carrying seven people, which was coming from Mwamba rural health post, collided with an oncoming motorcycle.

Ms. Goma said the ambulance was carrying patients, medical personnel and other people going to Kasama hospital.

She explained that the motorcycle rider and his two passengers died on the spot while the people in the ambulance were injured and are admitted to the hospital.

“The survivors are currently admitted to Kasama General Hospital while the deceased’s bodies are deposited in the Kasama General Hospital Mortuary,” she said

Ms. Goma has since called on the police and the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) to intensify patrols in the district to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.

She said most of the accidents could be avoided if motorists were adhering to safety measures on the road.

Previous articleFAZ STATEMENT ON ENOCK MWEPU

