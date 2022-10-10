Copperbelt Province Minister, Elisha Matambo has urged churches in the province to apply for Constituency Development Funds (CDF) saying there is low response from the churches so far, calling on more churches to have access to the Constituency development funds in their various constituencies.

Mr Matambo says there are various programs and projects run by the churches which could be boosted by CDF.

Speaking at Masala Baptist Church in Ndola today, the Minister said church women and youth groups should form cooperatives and apply for funds from CDF for expansion of already existing church programs and for embarking on new projects.

Mr. Matambo added that youths can also take part in the youth skills empowerment programs where they obtain various skills that they can use in society to earn a living.

Speaking earlier, Baptist Church in charge, Patson Mulumbwe has thanked the government for restoring peace in the country by removing caderism which brought confusion.

Pastor Mulumbwe said the church is available to work with the government of the day in fostering development.