9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, October 10, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

CB Minister calls for churches to apply for CDF

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
General News CB Minister calls for churches to apply for CDF
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Copperbelt Province Minister, Elisha Matambo has urged churches in the province to apply for Constituency Development Funds (CDF) saying there is low response from the churches so far, calling on more churches to have access to the Constituency development funds in their various constituencies.

Mr Matambo says there are various programs and projects run by the churches which could be boosted by CDF.

Speaking at Masala Baptist Church in Ndola today, the Minister said church women and youth groups should form cooperatives and apply for funds from CDF for expansion of already existing church programs and for embarking on new projects.

Mr. Matambo added that youths can also take part in the youth skills empowerment programs where they obtain various skills that they can use in society to earn a living.

Speaking earlier, Baptist Church in charge, Patson Mulumbwe has thanked the government for restoring peace in the country by removing caderism which brought confusion.

Pastor Mulumbwe said the church is available to work with the government of the day in fostering development.

Previous articleRemove trade barriers between Zambia, DRC

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

CB Minister calls for churches to apply for CDF

Copperbelt Province Minister, Elisha Matambo has urged churches in the province to apply for Constituency Development Funds (CDF) saying...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Human rights groups condemn victimization of LGBTQ+ in Zambia

General News Chief Editor - 0
Human rights organizations and activists have condemned the continued victimization of LGBTQ and intersex people in Zambia. Anti-LGBTQ and intersex sentiments have been gaining momentum...
Read more

Single bullet killed Lawrence Banda-Dr Mcheleng’anga

General News Chief Editor - 0
By Nelson Zulu A Single bullet shot at UPND member Lawrence Banda, in 2019, in Kaoma District led to his death, a Pathologist Adam Mcheleng’anga...
Read more

Brighton Sinkala mourned after his death in a road traffic accident

General News Chief Editor - 0
PF Acting President Hon Given Lubinda has mourned the tragic passing of popular comedian and MC Bright Sinkala who died yesterday in a horrific...
Read more

Immigration apprehend two for suspected human trafficking

General News Chief Editor - 1
The Department of Immigration has apprehended two Zambian government drivers for suspected human smuggling. The department’s public relations officer Namati said Nshinka said immigration officers...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.