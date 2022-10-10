Enock Mwepu has been forced to end his playing career following the diagnosis of a hereditary heart condition.

The condition, which can worsen over time, would put Enock at an extremely high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac event, if he were to continue playing competitive football.

Club chairman Tony Bloom said, “We are all absolutely devastated for Enock. He and his family have had a traumatic few weeks and while we are just thankful he has come through that period, he has seen such a promising career cut short at such a young age.

“As a club we will give him all the love, help and support we possibly can to make a full recovery, and then as he decides on the next steps in his life.”

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi added, “I am so sorry for Enock. Before I arrived I looked at all the squad, and he was a player I was so excited and looking forward to working with. We will do everything we can to help him.”

Head of Medicine and Performance, Adam Brett explained, “It is a terrible blow for Enock, but he has to put his health and his family first and this is the right choice, however difficult it is to quit the game he loves.”

Enock was taken ill while on a flight to join up with Zambia during the international break and after a period in hospital in Mali he returned to Brighton to undergo further cardiac tests and ongoing care.

These tests have concluded that his illness is due to a hereditary cardiac condition, which manifests later in life and was not previously evident on regular cardiac screening. Sadly this can be exacerbated by playing sport so Enock has been advised that the only option, for the sake of his own safety, is for him to stop playing football.

Adam continued, “Of course, given this is Enock’s career and a decision which can’t be taken lightly we have taken our time to be as thorough as possible, completed advanced cardiac investigations and collaborated with clinical experts to gain the best second opinions for Enock.

“We will be helping him make sure the condition is managed with the appropriate treatment for him to otherwise live a long and healthy life.’”



Meanwhile, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has said that it has received with profound shock and devastation news that Chipolopolo captain Enock Mwepu has been diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition.

FAZ President Andrew Kamanga says the Association will wait to hear from the player and medics on the next step.

“We are deeply saddened by the news that Mwepu will no longer be able to play football on the advice of medics. We have kept tabs on his condition since he was admitted to hospital in Mali and airlifted to London and had hoped for better news,” Kamanga says.

“While it is too soon to talk about the next step, we will walk with him throughout this journey and wish him full recovery. We urge everyone to keep Mwepu and his family in prayers as he recovers from this condition.”

Kamanga adds: “This being a medical diagnosis leaves us with little else to say but only wish our skipper all the best throughout this process.”

The FAZ chief says, “I have since spoken to the player who advises that be left alone in the meantime to digest in privacy what has just happened. We however remain at his full disposal for him and his family in this dark moment. Should need for further information arise the player and agent will liaise with FAZ with the interests of the player being of utmost importance.”

