The Ministry of Tourism has announced that resident hunting will open today 10th of October 2022.

This came to light yesterday when Ministry of Tourism Permanent Secretary Evans Muhanga graced the raffle draw for the 2022 hunting season at the government complex.

Mr Muhanga indicated during the raffle draw that the government advertised 30 hunting blocks for resident and bonafide hunting comprising of 12 prime hunting areas, 13 secondary, four understocked and one specialized area.

Mr Muhanga further revealed that the department received a total of 2,519 applications out of which 2,372 applicants were shortlisted to proceed to the raffle stage.

He added that 147 applicants were disqualified for various reasons such as incomplete attachments, wrong firearm calibre, mismatch of the submitted details, non-compliance to the advert guideline.

This was contained in a media statement issued by the Ministry of Tourism and availed to the media yesterday.

Meanwhile Mr Muhanga says hunting is an important tool in the sustainable management of wildlife resources as enshrined in the Zambia Wildlife Act No. 14 of 2015.

He said the Ministry of Tourism through the Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW) has developed guidelines to ensure that citizens, resident and bonafide applicants are given a fair chance of being considered for a hunting license.

The Permanent Secretary said the government will take precautionary measures to ensure that hunting licenses are awarded impartially to deserving individuals.

Mr Muhanga said the desire of government is to see to it that wild animals are harvested in a sustainable manner.

He further indicated that government through the Ministry of Tourism will continue to work closely with stakeholders in a bid to address hunting challenges.

Mr. Muhanga stated that in order to ensure that there is no abuse of hunting licenses, the DNPW will work with Safari Hunting Outfitters, Honorary Wildlife Police Officers (HWPOs) and Community Scouts in monitoring the 2022 hunting season.

He said the involving of Safari Hunting Outfitters, HWPOs and Community Scouts is aimed at enhancing the monitoring of resident hunting activities in various hunting blocks.

The Permanent Secretary expressed optimism that the move will help to address challenges of inadequate monitoring experienced in the past.

And Resident Hunters Association Chairperson, Captain David Mwila called on the members of the association to avoid violating the hunting guidelines as this as the potential to affect the future hunting prospects.