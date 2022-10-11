9.5 C
Chambeshi Admits Feeling Pressure At Struggling Nkana

Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi admits he is concerned about his future after winning one of their opening seven games of the 2022/23 FAZ Super League season.

The Kitwe giants on Saturday’s lost 1-0 away to FC MUZA in Kafue.

Saturday’s loss saw Nkana sustain their fourth loss in their last five matches in which they have managed to pick up just 1 point.

“Every coach even in the lower division when a team is not performing to the expectations of the people or the sponsors, one has to be concerned,” Chambeshi said.

Nkana started the campaign unbeaten in their opening two games began with a 0-0 home draw against Kabwe Warriors and then beating Buildcon 3-1away in Ndola in Week 2.

“The future is there but it is not healthy for a big team like Nkana to go 7 games with one win,” Chambeshi admitted.

“It is not our tradition but we need to put our heads together and see how we can come out of this.”

Nkana is currently third from last inside the bottom four relegation zone with 5 points from their opening seven matches.

They are back in action at home this Saturday when they host unbeaten Forest Rangers who are third on 13 points and two points behind leaders Prison Leopards.

