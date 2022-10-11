President Hakainde Hichilema has signaled the ground-breaking for the construction of a health facility in Sin’anda village in Mabumbu area of Mongu district.

The 3.4 hectares of land where the facility is earmarked to sit on, was handed over by village induna Kapui in honour of the President earlier this year.

The construction of the health facility will ease the burden of long distance that villagers have to cover to access health care services.

President Hichilema disclosed that the health facility will house a Maternity wing, an Out-Patient department, a Male, Female and Children’s Ward among others.

Much to the delight of the villagers, the President announced his intentions to construct the health facility using his own personal resources instead of Taxpayers money.

The Head of State said that a contractor has already been identified and works are expected to commence soon.

He called on line ministries to consider constructing a road leading to the health facility to ease the movement of residents who currently endure the bulozi sandy terrain.

The President has since appealed to the citizenry to consider investing back home

And Induna Kapui, whose identity is Kaluka Mubiana, says he saw it fit to hand over the land to the first family and welcomed them residents to the village.

And one of the beneficiaries Mulele Nyambe said the health facility is a good gesture which will help cushion residents who face challenges when accessing health care services.

Mrs. Nyambe added that pregnant women sometimes give birth on the way to the nearest clinic because of the distance adding that the road is also a disadvantage due to the sand.

She said the nearest health center is in Lewanika General Hospital in Mongu and this poses a challenge to people in the area.

She thanked the president for the gesture for considering constructing a health facility as it will have a ripple effect of job creation both during the construction stage and after.

The Head of State was in the Mongu district to attend the first ever Western Province Tourism, Trade and Investment expo.