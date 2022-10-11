26 families in Nawinda Village of Ukolo Ward in Nalolo District of Western Province have been left homeless after an inferno.

It is alleged that fire swept through the houses on the material day, around 16 hours when one of the children was playing with fire.

Following the tragedy , 107 people are affected.

Nalolo Member of Parliament Imanga Wamunyima and Nalolo District Commissioner Namatama Mupo who disclosed the incident in separately interviews.

And Nalolo Lawmaker says he has held a meeting with Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) National Coordinator Gabriel Pollen who assured him that relief to the affected families of Nawinda after an assessment.

Mr. Wamunyima further mentioned that as disasters are unforeseen calamities, there is need for lawmakers to support the need for increased budgetary allocation for responsiveness to such tragedies.

He added that a good governance system is anchored on consensus building in matters of national interest.

Meanwhile, Nalolo District Commissioner Mupo says whirlwinds are common during this period and grass thatched houses are prone to catching fire easily hence the need for people to be cautious.

Ms. Mupo has appealed to parents to ensure that children do not play with fire.