Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Sports
Zambia Qualify to 2022 COSAFA U20 Semifinals

By sports
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia is through to the 2022 COSAFA U20 Cup semifinals after beating Botswana 1-0 to wrap up their group A race with a 10 per cent run.

The only goal of the match came in the 3rd minute through striker Kingston Mutandwa
Zambia finished with a maximum of 6 points.

Hosts Eswatini finished second in Group A with 6 points and are likely to be Zambia’s semifinal opponents as the best second-placed side after the other Group B and C games are completed on Wednesday.

They crashed Mauritius 7-0 in the simultaneous kickoff.

Group B and C winners will meet in the semifinals on October 14.

The two finalists will qualify for the 2023 U20 AFCON tournaments in Egypt.

