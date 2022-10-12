9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

CEJ Lauded for facilitating effective dialogue among traditional leaders on environmental governance

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
General News CEJ Lauded for facilitating effective dialogue among traditional leaders on environmental...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Garry Nkombo has lauded Centre for Environment Justice (CEJ) for facilitating effective dialogue among traditional leaders on environmental governance.

Mr Nkombo who is also Mazabuka Central MP said the economy of Zambia largely depended on land-based investments which called for environmental sustainability.

He said the New Dawn Government under the Leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema would work hard to strengthen land use investments governance including addressing breach of property rights and labour rights abuses.

Mr Nkombo called for social and environmental safeguards to regulate land-based investments in the medium to long term.

The Cabinet Minister was speaking when he officially opened the Traditional Leaders Caucus organised by Centre for Environment Justice (CEJ) in Lusaka, Wednesday, under the theme; ‘Strengthening Land-based Investments and Environmental Governance in Zambia’.

Meanwhile, CEJ Executive Director Maggie Mwape stated that land-based investments in Zambia were marred with land tenure disputes, unfair compensations and displacements, environmental degradation, and poor public awareness of the land rights and legal frameworks and institutions governing land-based investments.

Ms Mwape added that issues from the Caucus would inform the immediate steps to be taken in advancing land-based governance in Zambia.

She added that a Summary Action Paper capturing key issues raised by Traditional Leaders on the governance of land-based investments as well as social and environmental sustainability, would be developed and presented to the main plenary of the Environmental Protection Dialogue.

“The Caucus is convened by CEJ with support from the Advancing Land-based Investment Governance (Align) Project which is being implemented by a consortium of three (3) institutions namely the International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED), the Columbia Center on Sustainable Investment (CCSI) and Namati,” the CEJ Executive Director said.

Ms Mwape advanced that CEJ was delighted to deliberately convene the Traditional Leaders Caucus as a side event from the main annual event dubbed the Environmental Protection Dialogue.

“CEJ and its allied partners have realized that land-based investments are key to Zambia’s long-term development planning strategy – vision 2030, which identifies agriculture, energy, mining and forestry as key components to harnessing sustainable development,” she said.

Ms Mwape however, said several concerns were raised in the way governance on land-based investments had been undertaken in the last few years.

“There has been concerns as to whether the investments are effectively upholding socioeconomic rights, including land and livelihood protection, and protecting the environment, particularly with growing pressures on Zambia due to the negative effects of Climate Change,” she said.

Ms Mwape guided that sustainability was a key element within Zambia’s governance structure, defined to include Zambia’s supreme law, the Constitution and Zambia’s long-term development strategy, Vision 2030.

“The Constitution explicitly outlines the importance of balancing the need to attract investments to develop Zambia with the need to ensure their environmental and social sustainability (constitution of Zambia 1996, art 112). Nonetheless, observation of the situation on the ground seems to prove otherwise. There seem to exist uncoordinated legal frameworks that govern land-based investments and weak enforcement of environmental and social safeguards,” she said.

And Chairperson of the House of Chiefs Chief Nkula said traditional leaders were looking forward to policy pronouncements that would help them develop their areas.

Previous articleTourism Minister calls for increased investment in tourism

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

CEJ Lauded for facilitating effective dialogue among traditional leaders on environmental governance

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Garry Nkombo has lauded Centre for Environment Justice (CEJ) for facilitating effective dialogue...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ACC Clarifies that It Has Not Shut Down nor Taken Over SAVENDA Group of Companies

General News Chief Editor - 3
THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has clarified that it only put a restriction on one bank account belonging to Savenda Group of Companies following investigation...
Read more

HH and First lady in Namibia for a 4 days State Visit

General News Chief Editor - 2
President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has arrived in Namibia for a four day state visit at the invitation of that country's President HAGE GEINGOB. President HICHILEMA's...
Read more

Mongu Council Signs MoU with ZNBS to construct housing units

General News Chief Editor - 1
The Mongu Municipal Council in partnership with the Zambia National Building Society (ZNBS) will embark on a developmental project to construct housing units in...
Read more

Lt. Gen Sitali commends the existing military ties between the United States Army and the Zambia Army

General News Chief Editor - 8
The Zambia Army Commander Sitali Alibuzwi has commended the existing military ties between the United States Army and the Zambia Army. Lieutenant General Sitali...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.