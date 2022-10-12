9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
General News
HH and First lady in Namibia for a 4 days State Visit

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has arrived in Namibia for a four day state visit at the invitation of that country’s President HAGE GEINGOB. President HICHILEMA’s plane landed around 10:45 hours and was received by Dr. GEINGOB.

The President also inspected a guard of honour mounted for him before joining Dr. GEINGOB on the Presidential dais. During his visit, President HICHILEMA is expected to grace the Swakopmund International Trade Expo -SWAiTEX.

President HICHILEMA is later today expected to deliver a keynote address at the Expo which is being hosted by Dr. GEINGOB. The President will also on the sidelines of the expo, attend the Zambia-Namibia Business Seminar where he is also expected to deliver a keynote statement.

During his visit, the President is expected to engage with both potential investors and partners to advance efforts to re-establish Zambia as an investment destination of choice.

The Swakopmund International Trade Expo is an annual international event organized under the auspices of the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry and attracts several investors.

This year’s Expo is being held under the theme: “Towards a Shared Economic Vision – Our Shared Destiny.”

Manwhile, the Rhoma Foreign Relations Institute says President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S four-day visit to Namibia is crucial for Zambia’s Economic Diplomacy crusade to secure trade and Investment opportunities.

Rhoma Foreign Relations Institute Executive Director LENGWE BWALYA says the visit will also cement Zambia’s long standing cordial and friendly relations with Namibia.
Mr. BWALYA says the institute hopes that the trip will consolidate the Balance of Trade in ZAMBIA’s favour.

He says the trip will also add political will to the development of the Walvis Bay Ndola Lubumbashi Development Corridor under whose auspices the private sector development and implementation of an oil products and natural gas pipeline project is being facilitated.

