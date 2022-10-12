President Hakainde Hichilema and first lady Mutinta Hichilema yesterday afternoon hosted a private luncheon for the thirteen gender-based violence ( GBV ) survivors who were accompanied to state house.

Others that accompanied the young women include immediate family members and members of a multi – sectoral team led by Minister of Heal Sylvia Masebo.

The President empathized with the survivours and has since tasked the Cabinet Office to constitute a high level, cross sectional committee on GBV as provided for in the Anti- gender based Act No.1 of 2011.

President Hichilema has also instructed the Cabinet Office to provide enhanced support to the Gender Division, in the development of a new 5 year national action plan on the prevention and response to Gender Based Violence.

Mr. Hichilema has further encouraged additional investment in mental health services to provide survivors with access to long term psychological care.

“Resources will be dedicated towards scaling up support services for survivors, particularly for those who are unable to return home” he said.

President Hichilema used the occasion to also thank all government and community members who played a role in securing the safety of the 13 women.

This is contained in a statement made available to ZANIS in Lusaka today by Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya.