As the day of national prayers, repentance and reconciliation draws near, the Catholic Church in North-western Province has encouraged its members to support the event.

Solwezi Catholic Diocese Bishop, Charles Kasonde, told stakeholders during the Caritas annual general meeting in Solwezi today that the church is not against the day of national prayers, repentance and reconciliation.

Bishop Kasonde said the Catholic church was not consulted when the declaration was made about the day.

He was responding to the question on whether the Catholic Church recognises the day of national prayers, repentance and reconciliation.

He said the Catholic Church would have loved to see the three church mother bodies consulted when the declaration was done.

“As the Catholic Church, we were not consulted on the formulation of this day even though it is a day of prayer. We are fathers and mothers of prayer, we took it with a pinch of salt and we have not been participating officially but we have been collaborating with our brothers and sisters…and that is the mood because it is prayer,” he said.

Bishop Kasonde however said even though the Catholic Church was not consulted, it remains open to the day of national prayers, repentance and reconciliation.

He said the Catholic Church in Solwezi has accepted the request from North-western Province administration to host this year’s day of national prayers in its Cathedral because it values prayers.

“Two days ago, I was called upon by the provincial office to find out whether we can allow them to use the Cathedral as they did last time and the permission has been granted,” he said.

Bishop Kasonde has therefore encouraged all Catholic Christians to participate and welcome the people who will gather for prayers.