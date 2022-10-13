The Zambian Embassy in Berlin, Germany has expressed concern over the high number of Zambians being swindled by online scammers purporting to be Polish based motor vehicle and tractor dealers.

Charge d’ Affaires at the Zambian Embassy in Germany, Dorcas Chileshe has cautioned Zambians wishing to purchase motor vehicles and tractors online from Poland to verify the authenticity of the companies they are dealing with before making payments.

Ms Chileshe noted that most of the people who are swindled do not engage the Zambian Mission in Berlin or the Consulate of the Republic of Zambia in Poland and only report when they are swindled.

“Scammers usually purport to be selling tractors and motor vehicles in excellent condition at very low prices to attract unsuspecting buyers,” she said

Ms Chileshe has since encouraged Zambians to conduct due diligence on the companies they deal with and seek guidance from the Zambian Embassy in Germany or the Consulate in Poland, as the Zambian Embassy in Berlin covers Poland as a country of Extra accreditation.

In August this year, the government through the Ministry of Information and Media advised members of the public to be cautious when purchasing used motor vehicles from online dealers purporting to be operating in Japan and other countries.

The Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda who is also Chief Government Spokesperson stated that the government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has received information regarding mounting complaints from Zambian citizens who have been swindled or shortchanged by unscrupulous individuals running websites purporting to sell used motor vehicles when in fact not.

Ms Kasanda added that the government has been notified of cases involving Zambians who have not had their vehicles delivered, despite having made the payment, while some have only received their motor vehicles after intervention by our mission in Tokyo, Japan.

She noted that in view of the foregoing, the Government wishes to advise all individuals wishing to purchase used motor vehicles from Japan to contact the Embassy of the Republic of Zambia in Tokyo, Japan.

“For guidance on the legitimate sources to avoid loss of funds and personal inconvenience, members of the public are advised to contact the Zambian embassy in Tokyo, Japan on [email protected],” Ms Kasanda said

Ms Kasanda cited that alternatively, Zambians are advised to use the Zambia Postal Services Corporation (ZAMPOST), which has a signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) with various car dealers in Japan, or to purchase their vehicles from companies with a physical presence in Zambia.

She has encouraged individuals to read online reviews of companies before engaging in business, as this will enable them to appreciate the experiences of other customers.

Ms Kasanda has since directed individuals who may prefer online purchases to deal with companies belonging to the Japan Used Motor Vehicle Exporters Association (JUMVEA), an association approved by the Government of Japan.