Ruling UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda has condemned all sorts of violence by some youths yesterday in which UPND members are reported to have attacked PF members during the filing of nominations for the Lusangazi and Mkushi Council Chairperson by-elections.

Mr. Imenda, however, says that the Mkushi incident in Central Province was a result of provocation from the PF who after filing their nomination went straight to the UPND camp to provoke their colleagues, and at this point, UPND youths reacted.

He said that the party has witnessed high levels of political provocations by disgruntled opposition parties with intentions of testing the party’s tolerance as evidenced by numerous cases where some opposition members have been showing total disrespect for President Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr, Imenda says the UPND was overwhelmingly voted into government on August 12th, 2021, to restore the rule of law, among other leadership commitments and it was on the basis of strict adherence to the rule of law that President Hichilema declared that there will be no caderism in public places.

He said that so far, the UPND is satisfied with the levels at which its members have embraced President Hichilema’s directive of nonviolence adding that the party has not deviated from this position, especially since they suffered extreme levels of political violence under the PF regime.

And All People’s Congress Leader Nason Msoni said the reported violence in Mkushi and Lusangazi in Central and Eastern Provinces respectively is regrettable, unfortunate and must be condemned regardless of who the perpetrators may be.

Mr. Msoni said violence undermines the rule of law and discourages the full participation of decent citizens.