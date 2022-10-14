9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, October 14, 2022
type here...
Photo Gallery
Updated:

Koby releases “Resurrection” music video

By staff
55 views
0
Photo Gallery Koby releases "Resurrection” music video
staff

Koby

Koby released the video for his single “Resurrection” which features gifted singer Teed Loud.

Previous articlePRO’S HIT LIST UEFA WRAP: Emmanuel Banda Scores

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Photo Gallerystaff - 0

Koby releases “Resurrection” music video

Koby released the video for his single "Resurrection” which features gifted singer Teed Loud. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yacpz_v2nkQ
Read more

More Articles In This Category

PR Girl media takes on megacity Kinshasa with penthouse party 2022

Photo Gallery staff - 1
PR Girl Media aims to expand its events across Africa in the next few years PR Girl Media is Zambia’s leading Lifestyle PR Agency...
Read more

Cleo Ice Queen releases ‘Mix it up’ 2nd single off her EP

Photo Gallery staff - 0
Def Jam Recordings Africa artist Cleo Ice Queen shares visuals for “Mix It Up” off her EP, “Leaders Of The New School”. Cleo Ice Queen‘s “Mix...
Read more

Umusepela Chile and Trina South release “Dear Memo” music video

Photo Gallery staff - 0
Umusepela Chile released the video for his song "Dear Memo" which features Trina South. Video directed by Jay Rox and OG Beejay. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wGMB7k7PvGY
Read more

PR GIRL MEDIA successfully hosts the 6th annual Beerville-Oktoberfest

Photo Gallery staff - 10
Zambia’s trendy Lifestyle PR Agency, PR Girl Media hosted the Beerville-Oktoberfest on Saturday, 1 October 2022 at the Chita Lodge Gardens in Lusaka for...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.