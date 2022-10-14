9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, October 14, 2022
Sports
Zambia Qualify For U20 AFCON

Zambia on Friday afternoon qualified to the Under-20 Africa Cup for the first time since 2017 after beating Angola on penalties in the 2022 COSAFA U20 Cup semifinals in Eswatini.

The Junior Chipolopolo secured their place at the U20 AFCON Egypt 2023 after beating Angola 3-2 on post match penalties following a 1-1 draw in regulation time at Somhlolo Stadium.

The game was decided on penalties after Songa Chipyoka’s 40th minute equaliser canceled Angola’s lead propelled by Domingos Bandeira’s 30th minute goal.

Meanwhile, coach Chisi Mbewe’s Zambian side will play Mozambique on Sunday in the final of the COSAFA Cup.

Zambia advanced to the semi-finals after winning Group A with nine points while Angola finishing as the group best runners-up with six points.

Zambia has not been to the U20 AFCON since winning it as hosts in 2017.

