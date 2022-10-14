Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba is confident they will end their three-match competitive drought this Saturday to keep Zambia’s only interest in continental action alive.

Zesco and their South African opponents meet in a 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup second round, final leg match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The two sides finished 0-0 in the first leg played last Sunday in Durban.

That match saw Zesco collect their third straight scoreless in all competition.

“Our fans should expect a goal that will take us to the next stage. We had a post-mortem on the first leg that we played and everyone knows where we lacked in South Africa,” Numba said.

“It is a game we created numerous chances but our technical abilities eluded us but we have been working on our finishing and we hope we will be technically better on Saturday.”