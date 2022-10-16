9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, October 16, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Govt. determined to ensure increased food production among local farmers

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
General News Govt. determined to ensure increased food production among local farmers
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The government says it is determined to increase the participation of small-scale farmers in the country’s food production.

Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Paul Thole says the new dawn government has prioritized agriculture as one of the main engines of enhancing the nation’s social and economic development.

Mr Thole said this on Saturday in a speech read on his behalf by Assistant Secretary Clement Chilembo during the Seed and Food fair organized by Community Oriented Development Program (CODEP) held in Chiparamba.

The event gave an opportunity to the farmers to exchange and share ideas as well as create market linkages hence improving the well-being of farmers.

“This event is important because it will enable trading, exchange and sharing of plant propagation materials and the creation of market linkages among farmers.

“ The healthy and productive competition we see yesterday will help to instil confidence among the farmers, showcase their capabilities and encourage more social interaction among them, ” he said.

Sharing of information will support increased recognition of traditional seed and food as it greatly contributes to the food value chain in terms of nutrition enrichment a and economic empowerment.

And CODEP Executive Director Joseph Mwale said seeds are the first link in the food chain hence farmers have the responsibility to protect the traditional seeds and pass them on to future generations.

Mr Mwale the seed and food fair which draw farmers from Katete, Sinda and Kasenengwa districts gave an opportunity to exchange seeds among themselves through cash selling, barter system or free of charge as basis to maintaining biodiversity and food security.

Previous article100 teenage mothers return to school on the Copperbelt

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Govt. determined to ensure increased food production among local farmers

The government says it is determined to increase the participation of small-scale farmers in the country’s food production. Eastern Province...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

100 teenage mothers return to school on the Copperbelt

General News Chief Editor - 0
A Ndola based organisation called Mwana Mfumu Foundation has under its Turning Pages- Advancing Girls Education and Leadership" project re-integrated...
Read more

General public advised against stigmatizing ex- inmates

General News Chief Editor - 0
The Zambia Correctional Service ( ZCS ) has advised the community and families to desist from stigmatizing ex-inmates saying doing so may cause further...
Read more

Constructive criticisms helps the judiciary — Dr Malila

General News Chief Editor - 8
Chief Justice Mumba Malila says the media is entitled to freely trend and report on public proceedings fairly in order to ensure fairness....
Read more

Kanyama MP disheartened by the increased greed in his constituency over CDF

General News Chief Editor - 4
Kanyama Member of Parliament Monty Chinkuli says he is disheartened with reports that some Constituency Development Fund (CDF) beneficiaries in his ...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.