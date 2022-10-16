The government says it is determined to increase the participation of small-scale farmers in the country’s food production.

Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Paul Thole says the new dawn government has prioritized agriculture as one of the main engines of enhancing the nation’s social and economic development.

Mr Thole said this on Saturday in a speech read on his behalf by Assistant Secretary Clement Chilembo during the Seed and Food fair organized by Community Oriented Development Program (CODEP) held in Chiparamba.

The event gave an opportunity to the farmers to exchange and share ideas as well as create market linkages hence improving the well-being of farmers.

“This event is important because it will enable trading, exchange and sharing of plant propagation materials and the creation of market linkages among farmers.

“ The healthy and productive competition we see yesterday will help to instil confidence among the farmers, showcase their capabilities and encourage more social interaction among them, ” he said.

Sharing of information will support increased recognition of traditional seed and food as it greatly contributes to the food value chain in terms of nutrition enrichment a and economic empowerment.

And CODEP Executive Director Joseph Mwale said seeds are the first link in the food chain hence farmers have the responsibility to protect the traditional seeds and pass them on to future generations.

Mr Mwale the seed and food fair which draw farmers from Katete, Sinda and Kasenengwa districts gave an opportunity to exchange seeds among themselves through cash selling, barter system or free of charge as basis to maintaining biodiversity and food security.