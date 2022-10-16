9.5 C
Sports
Zambia Win 2022 COSAFA U20 Crown

By sports
Zambia on Sunday won the 2022 Under-20 COSAFA Cup after overcoming Mozambique 1-0 in the final at Somhlolo Stadium in Eswatini.

Forward Kingstone Mutandwa’s 35th minute goal propelled Zambia to their 13th COSAFA U20 crown.

The Junior Chipolopolo Boys qualified to the 2023 Under-20 Africa Cup in Egypt on Friday after beating Angola 3-2 on penalties in the COSAFA U20 Cup semifinals in Eswatini.

This competition was used as qualifier for the Africa Cup.

The Chisi Mbewe coached Zambian team won the COSAFA Cup with a perfect record.

Meanwhile, Zambia has this year dominated the COSAFA regional championship having already won the men’s senior championship and the women category.

