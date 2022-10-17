An inferno has swept through Chiwempala market in Chingola district destroying over 9 wooden make shifts and two storage containers.

ZANIS reports that Copperbelt province Commanding officer Sharon Zulu disclosed in a statement on Monday that a report was made by 41-year John Chongo a businessman of the said market that fire had swept through the market around 03:00 hours on Monday.

Ms. Zulu said the fire swept through a portion of about nine wooden makeshift shops and two storage containers of cement burning into ashes.

She said Police visited the scene and confirmed the report.

By the time the fire brigade from Konkola Copper Mine (KCM) rushed to scene to put off the fire, everything property was burnt to ashes.

The cause of fire and value of properties damaged is not yet known.

Ms. Zulu indicated that that Investigations to ascertain the cause of the fire have been launched.