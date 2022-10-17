9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, October 17, 2022
Health
Updated:

Zambia is ready to respond to any disease outbreak-Masebo

Health Minister, Sylvia Masebo says Zambia stands ready to respond to any disease outbreak.

Ms. Masebo says this is Zambia has a fixed standing committee on disease preparedness under the office of the Vice President.

The committee is a multi-sectoral one whose button is always pressed whenever there is an outbreak of any disease and systems begin to respond.

ZANIS reports that the minister was responding to the question on how prepared the country is to respond to any possible outbreak of Ebola following reports on the outbreak of the disease in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo ( DRC ).

“We are always prepared whether its cholera, its Ebola, COVID, I think Zambia generally in comparison, I think we are not bad, ” Ms. Masebo.

And Ms. Masebo said despite having the competent response team in place, there is need to build capacity at district level.

Zambia has in place various programmes for emergencies among them being the National Health Strategic Plan (NHSP) in line with the National Vision 2030 which expresses the Zambian people’s aspiration “to become a prosperous middle-income nation by 2030.” This plan envisions a prosperous country where all Zambians have access to quality health services.

The plan identifies strategies and programs which will ensure that people of Zambia are healthy and able to contribute to economic development as articulated in the National Vision 2030

Meanwhile, the minister has directed the Ndola District Health office to ensure that there is water at Kabushi clinic where she learnt that there is a bore hole is not functional because of non-availability of the water pump.

