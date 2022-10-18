9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Government has funded all schools this term – Kawana

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
General News Government has funded all schools this term - Kawana
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Ministry of Information and Media, Director-Spokesperson Thabo Kawana has dismissed assertions that the government has failed to release grants for secondary and primary schools for term three.

Mr Kawana said contrary to PF Media Director Antonio Mwanza’s assertions, all government schools have been fully funded. He said it is wrong for the opposition PF to insinuate that the government has failed to fund schools when all secondary and primary schools have been fully funded.

Reacting to the PF Media Director’s assertions that government has no money to fund schools, Mr Kawana said to the contrary schools were funded even before they opened for term three.

Mr Kawana further disclosed that the government deposited funds in school accounts across the country before the opening of term three.

“We want to make clear that all schools in Zambia have been funded grants for term three as matter-of-fact grants were in school accounts before term three opened,” he said.

The government is currently disbursing grants to schools for quarter four which begins in October.

Mr Kawana said the government was aware when it asked its people not to pay for exam fees that it was going to pay on behalf of its people.

And commenting on examinations, Mr Kawana said school grants have nothing to do with the managing of examinations.

He pointed out that examinations are run by the Examination Council of Zambia (ECZ) and not what has been reported by the opposition PF.

Mr Kawana disclosed during the same briefing that the ECZ has been funded fully so as to ensure that exams run smoothly.

ECZ is ready to conduct exams as it has been funded in full, he said.

Mr Kawana further indicated that for the first time ECZ has disbursed to every district K 40, 000 for the purpose of monitoring and conducting examinations.

Provinces have also been given a sum of K 80, 000 for monitoring and conducting exams.

” The insinuation by PF that the government has failed to administer exams is baseless as it lacks substance and truth.

” The statement issued by PF is as a result of the post-stress disorder after losing the August 12, 2021, general elections, ” said Mr. Kawana.

Mr Kawana wondered why PF has continued to hallucinate things which are not in existence.

And commenting on news that went viral over the weekend alleging that government has sold tollgates, Mr Kawana said it was not true that government has sold tollgates.

Mr Kawana said the statement of tollgates being sold can only be made by a person suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Previous articleUnderstanding Constitutional Court Judgment On Kabushi And Kwacha Constituencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Government has funded all schools this term – Kawana

Ministry of Information and Media, Director-Spokesperson Thabo Kawana has dismissed assertions that the government has failed to release grants...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

A Ndola Chinese businessman found dead in his apartment at Dola Hill Mall

General News Chief Editor - 0
A Chinese business man in Ndola on the Copperbelt Province has been found dead in his apartment at Dola Hill Mall in unclear circumstances. According...
Read more

Chingola’s Chiwempala market gutted.

General News Chief Editor - 3
An inferno has swept through Chiwempala market in Chingola district destroying over 9 wooden make shifts and two storage containers. ZANIS reports that Copperbelt province...
Read more

Ndola’s Kaloko Township Wonan on the Copperbelt Province gives birth to Quadruplets

General News Chief Editor - 1
A 29-year-old woman of Ndola's Kaloko Township on the Copperbelt Province has given birth to Quadruplets (four babies) at Ndola Teaching Hospital. According to the...
Read more

LCC advises vendors in the CBD to comply with waste management conditions put in place

General News Chief Editor - 6
The Lusaka City Council (LCC) has called on traders located in the Central Business District (CBD) to comply with the waste management companies contracted...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.