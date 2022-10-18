President Hakainde Hichilema will Tuesday, 18th October 2022 lead the nation in observing the national day of prayer, fasting, repentance and reconciliation.

The event will be held under the theme: Promoting National Unity, Peace and Integration for A Prosperous Zambia through Hard Work.

Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda who is also Chief Government Spokesperson said this during a press briefing at her Office on Mondy.

Ms Kasanda disclosed that the National Day of Prayer, fasting, repentance and reconciliation will be held at the Lusaka showgrounds starting at 09:00 hours.

The Minister emphasised that the National Day of Prayer is an important event on the national calendar.

Ms Kasanda stated that the day has been set aside for well-meaning peace-loving Zambians to reflect on the love of God and how he has kept the country united.

“This is a special day on the calendar of our nation. On this day, we reflect on the love of God and how He has kept us together as a nation in peace and unity.”

Government has invited the former republican president Edgar Lungu, former ministers and other opposition political parties to join in praying for unity and peace.

The Minister however said it is Mr Lungu’s democratic right to choose whether to attend or not.

Ms Kasanda insisted that the UPND government has just continued with the observation of the day of national prayers introduced by the former administration.

“At the national level, the Church Service for the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation, will be held at the Lusaka Showgrounds, starting at 09:00hrs.

” President Hakainde Hichilema will lead members of the public, Government officials and other dignitaries in prayer, fasting, repentance and reconciliation.”

She hinted that at provincial and district levels church activities will be held at various venues.

The Chief Government Spokesperson thanked the Zambian people for having shown continued commitment in observing the National Day of Prayer.

“Government wishes to thank the Zambian people for the commitment they have continued to show towards the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation.”

Ms. Kasanda has since encouraged members of the public from all walks of life to join in commemorating the National Day of Prayer, fasting, repentance and reconciliation.

Meanwhile, Ms Kasanda has reaffirmed government’s commitment to uphold the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation.

She said the UPND administration is committed to upholding Christian values and principles, as enshrined in the country’s constitution.

“As we commemorate this important day, Government re-affirms its commitment to the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation and upholding of the Christian values and principals, as enshrined in our Constitution, ” she said.

And commenting ahead of the Independence Day celebration which falls on the 24th of October, Ms Kasanda said there is need to rejoice and praise God as the country turns 58 years.

She stated that Zambia has continued to enjoy blessings showered upon the country by God.

“In few days’ time, we will be turning 58 as a country, during which we have enjoyed peace and unity.

There is, therefore, every reason for us to rejoice and praise God for the blessings He has continued to shower on our beloved country, Zambia.”