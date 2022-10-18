9.5 C
Inculcating demerits of corruption vital – ACC

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in Southern Province says engaging school pupils in understanding the bad vices of corruption will help inculcate a sense of responsibility as well as help them grow into responsible citizens.

Livingstone District ACC Manager, Harry Tembo pointed out that offering knowledge to young people on the demerits of corruption will help them know how the vice affects society.

Mr Tembo said Young people should be given a chance to learn the bad vices that come with corruption and how best they could avoid being entangled in it’s circle.

Mr Tembo was speaking when he yesterday graced an Anti-Corruption Commission sponsored Debate for selected Secondary Schools in Livingstone.

The debate was centred around the motion” is corruption the root cause of poverty in Zambia”.

The schools that were opposing and proposing to the motion included Hillcrest, St Raphael’s, St Mary’s and David Livingstone Secondary School.

