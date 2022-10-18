9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Sports
FAZ Super Division club Nkwazi have fired coach Dennis Makinka.

Nkwazi have since appointed Tenant Chilumba as the club’s new head coach replacing Makinka.

Chilumba was until his appointment working as Nkwazi technical director, a position he held since March, 2022.

“The club is confident that Mr Chilumba will turn around the fortunes of the club owing to his vast experience” said club Secretary General Mike Lumai.

Chilumba has vast experience from coaching Power Dynamos, Napsa Stars, Kabwe Warriors and Forest Rangers and Kansanshi Dynamos.

Nkwazi have further appointed Billy Mwanza as first assistant coach to Chilumba.

Meanwhile, Nkwazi say Makinka has been sent for further training.

Nkwazi are fourth from the bottom of the Super Division table with 7 points from eight matches played.

The Police outfits have posted one win, four draws and three defeats.

