As Zambia prepare to celebrate the 58th Independence Anniversary, Republican Vice President Mutale Nalumango is urging Zambians to emulate the spirit of independence heroes, who worked hard to free the nation from colonial rule.

Zambia is on 24 October, 2022 celebrating it’s 58th Independence Anniversary.

Zambia attained political Independence from British rule on 24th October, 1964.

When launching the independence week for the 58th anniversary, Mrs Nalumango said Independence week is a time to reflect on the sacrifices made by the founding fathers and mothers of the nation.

She said the current generation is enjoying the freedom that heroes and heroines, both sung and unsung, fought very hard to attain over 58 years ago.

Ms. Nalumango said during the Independence week Zambians must respond to the clarion call of restoring human dignity to those in need.

“It is my rare honour and privilege to address the nation this evening on the launch of the independence week for the 58th independence anniversary which we will be celebrating next week on Monday, 24th October, 2022.Independence week is a time to reflect on the sacrifices made by the founding fathers and mothers of this great nation, for our country’s independence. We are, indeed, a generation that is enjoying the freedom that our heroes and heroines, both sung and unsung, fought very hard for, 58 years ago.Country men and women, independence week is unique in the history of our country. It is during this week that we are reminded of the need to emulate the spirit in which our independence heroes and heroines practiced the philosophy of humanism. They gave a service to one another, especially the less privileged in our communities.It is during this week, that as a nation, we must respond to the clarion call of restoring human dignity to those in need,” Ms. Nalumango stated.

She encouraged Zambians to consider doing some charity works in the run up to the Independence Day celebration.

“We must take time to share with the sick in hospital, our brothers and sisters in correctional facilities and our mothers and fathers in homes for the aged, among others.it is during this week that we must extend a hand of love, friendship and care to that neighbour struggling to have a roof over their head, that mother reaching out for a better tomorrow and that street child yearning for a warm meal. Indeed, it is during this week that we must truly respond to our Christian values and love one another as Jesus Christ loved his church.Country men and women, as we commence the independence week tomorrow, we are called upon to identify and participate in various activities in our communities. It could be a community school building that needs a coat of paint or a hospital that needs a donation of blood. A gesture of support will go a long way to alleviate the suffering of our less privileged brothers and sisters,” she said.

Mrs. Nalumango said doing charity work is in line with national values and principles as enshrined in the Republican Constitution.

“Let us, therefore, give a true and practical meaning to this year’s independence week, by sparing a moment to perform the different activities in our communities. By doing so, we will be promoting the spirit of love and oneness. This is in line with the declaration of our country as a Christian nation. This is also in line with our national values and principles as enshrined in our constitution.Country men and women, the new dawn administration is committed to actualizing our national values and principles, including unity and patriotism. In this aspect, government has lined up a number of activities that will be undertaken country-wide. We must all participate in one form of community work as we commemorate the independence week. I urge you, therefore, to actively participate in this noble cause,” Mrs. Nalumango said.

She also encouraged Zambians to pray for one another.

“A number of activities have been lined up during the independence week. A major highlight among these activities is the national day of prayer, fasting, repentance and reconciliation which will be observed as a public holiday country-wide on Tuesday, 18th October, 2022.I urge everyone to find time to attend the various inter- denominational prayers that have been organized at designated places of worship. Let us join in the collective prayers. Let us pray for each other. Let us pray for our nation.The Independence week activities will end on the eve of our 58th independence anniversary, on Sunday, 23rd October with the symbolic hoisting of our national flag as the climax event. This activity will take place at selected venues across the country,” Mrs. Nalumango said

She highlighted the importance of participating in the Independence Day celebration.

Mrs. Nalumango further called for the embracing of love, peace and unity in Zambia.

“I urge all of us to find time and participate in this historic event.Country men and women, the success of the various independence week activities is dependent on the good will of all us, including the private sector. I, therefore, appeal to every one of us to respond to the call and extend a helping hand towards the hosting of these activities.As we undertake the independence week activities, let us also remain law abiding citizens. Let us embrace love, peace and unity. This is the key foundation upon which our nation is built.Country men and women, I now have the singular honour and privilege to officially launch the 2022 independence week. May God bless you,May God bless our country, Zambia,” she concluded.