Southern Province Minister, Cornelius Mweetwa has implored professional secretaries in Government and other public institutions to help fight corruption by reporting suspicious transactions that pass through their hands to relevant authorities.

Mr Mweetwa observed that secretaries due to the nature of their job come across sensitive information some of which may involve dubious and corrupt activities perpetrated by their supervisors.

He said it is such information that government would want secretaries to take note and report to law enforcement agencies.

The Provincial Minister said once secretaries get involved in the fight against corruption, audit queries in the Auditors report will reduce drastically.

Mr Mweetwa was speaking in Livingston today when he graced a three days Professional Secretaries Association of Zambia annual convention.

And speaking earlier, Association President, Christabel Musefwe thanked Government for supporting the Association’s efforts in enacting a Professional Secretaries Bill.

Mrs Musefwe informed the gathering that the UPND being a listening Government, the bill was tabled before Parliament and has since entered it’s second reading.

The Association President further cautioned secretaries to uphold high levels of transparency and confidentiality in executing their duties.