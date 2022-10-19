9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Stakeholders in Lusaka ready to deal with floods

By Support Editor
55 views
0
Economy Stakeholders in Lusaka ready to deal with floods
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Stakeholders in Lusaka say they are ready to deal with floods that may affect the city during the 2022/2023 rainy season.

Both Engineering and Public Health departments under the Lusaka City Council indicated their readiness to mitigate any calamities before, during and after the rainy season.

They said this during the District Development Coordinating Committee meeting held today.

Chief Health Inspector in the department of Public Health, Collins Siame said cleaning and waste collection in the city has been intensified ahead of the rains.

Mr Siame also reported that the problem of waste keeps growing in Lusaka especially in the Central Business District but the department will not relent to ensure timely collection of waste is done.

He explained that out breaks of diseases such as Cholera, among other waterborne related diseases, have been a wake-up call to the department to ensure preparedness is highlighted to mitigate the outbreaks.

“The havoc that the Cholera outbreak caused a few years back was a wake-up call and this calls for all stakeholders to be proactive and prepare adequately in addressing calamities,” said Mr Siame.

And Isaac Banda from the Engineering department under the LCC, said cleaning and unblocking of drainages has since started and called on members of the public to desist from throwing waste in drainages.

Mr Banda reported that communities in Lusaka have been divided into zones with each zone having a contractor unblocking and clearing drains before the onset of the rains.

He also disclosed that the department has also increased on man power by deploying more officers to work on the drainages.

“We have increased on man power and we have now deployed more workers to work on the drainages,” said Eng. Banda.

Speaking during the same meeting, the Muslim Social and Welfare Trust Coordinator, Mubasshir Mehta called for the revamping and renovation of borehole not operational in communities in order to improve water supply and sanitation.

He said stakeholders can collaborate and have a deliberate policy to revamp on non-functional water points.

Mr Mehta said some boreholes in communities are not functioning due to minor problems that can easily be worked on with periodic maintenance.

“Periodic maintenance of some boreholes in communities in Lusaka is what is lacking to keep these facilities servicing the people,” he said.

Previous articleZNS urged to continue embracing technology

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

Stakeholders in Lusaka ready to deal with floods

Stakeholders in Lusaka say they are ready to deal with floods that may affect the city during the 2022/2023...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ZNS urged to continue embracing technology

Economy Support Editor - 0
 Minister of Defence Ambrose Lufuma has urged the Zambia National Service (ZNS )  to continue embracing modern agricultural   methods and technology. Mr Lufuma said embracing...
Read more

NAPSA needs new reforms to be put in place-Sean Tembo

Economy Chief Editor - 4
Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) President Sean Tembo says the National Pensions Scheme Authority (NAPSA) needs new reforms to be put in place in...
Read more

Zambia invited to the Africa Investments Forum and Awards to be held in Paris, France.

Economy Chief Editor - 8
Leaders League, a French based international company designed to bring the world’s markets together has invited Zambia to participate at the Africa Investments...
Read more

Small, artisanal mines Given 90 days Amnesty to formalize their operations

Economy Chief Editor - 2
The government has given 90 days amnesty to small scale and artisanal mines to formalise and legalise their operations by obtaining mining licenses. Minister of...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.